Determining the “Citizen of the Year” in Otter Tail County (OTC) has become an annual occurrence. With the announcement coming soon, there is still time for public nominations to be submitted to the Daily Journal office. This can be done via mail, email or through an online nomination form located at fergusfallsjournal.com/site/forms/citizennomination/citizenoftheyear/. The “Citizen of the Year” is an individual in our community who has gone the extra mile, done more than expected and who deserves recognition. Deadline for nomination is Jan. 31.
Additionally, Daily Journal’s quarterly women’s magazine, “Lake Country Living,” is accepting submissions for it’s first creative writing contest. Submissions can be emailed to heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com with a subject line of “Writing contest.” Qualifying entries are a maximum of 1800 words. There is no age requirement for submissions. The winning submission will be published in the spring edition of “Lake Country Living.” Entries are due by Jan. 31.
“Lake Country Living” is also accepting inquiries for their official 2022 photographer. Interested individuals can get more information by emailing heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com with the subject line “LCL photographer.”
On an ongoing basis, the Daily Journal accepts press releases, story tips, photo submissions, letters to the editor and sports write-ups. These can all be submitted through the Daily Journal media website, NABUR or via email — sports content can be emailed to sports@fergusfallsjournal.com and all other content can be emailed to newsroom@fergusfallsjournal.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone