A long time honor is going away at the West Otter Tail County Fair this year. The “Senior of the Year” award is being discontinued. Senior Day coordinator, Mellisa Dahl, said they just couldn't find some who wanted the spotlight shown on them.
“I had a difficult time last year getting nominations, so I just decided not to do it this year. It was a struggle last year,” said Dahl.
However there are some very positive developments happening this year that will delight fairgoers on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., designated as Senior Day at the West Otter Tail County Fair.
Many different booths of providers and resources for seniors within the community will be part of a record thirty different vendors.
“Ranging from assisted living options, apartment complex operators, that kind of run the whole gamut of resources this year. In 2021, only 22 vendors were onsite, this year we will have a a wide range,” said Dahl, who shared that there will be 30 vendors present.
The West Otter Tail County Fair runs from July 20 through July 23.
