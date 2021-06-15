Otter Tail County (OTC) is continually looking for ways in which to enhance resources and enrich the lives of those who live and visit here. OTC Land and Resources works hard to protect the natural resources in the county. One way to protect waterways is to replace noncompliant subsurface sewage treatment systems that pollute groundwater.
OTC is a rural county and property owners with private sewer systems face financial challenges. Aware of these challenges, OTC Land and Resources sought means through state grants to assist property owners in need of financial assistance in replacing noncompliant sewage systems.
The zero interest septic replacement loan program is available for property owners in OTC. The county serves as the lender, as the cost of the system is assessed to the property owner’s property taxes, which is paid off over ten years interest free.
Otter Tail County was also awarded a grant of $15,000 from the Clean Water Fund which can be used to replace eligible subsurface sewage treatment systems however the grant funds for 2021 have been allocated.
The need and use of the grant and loan funds by residents are indicators of the necessity to replace or upgrade rural sewer systems with financial assistance. The challenges facing rural communities make expanded investment in this program critical.
Land and Resources Director Chris LeClair recently participated in meetings with the staff of U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. As a board member of the National Onsite Wastewater Recycling Association (NOWAR), LeClair met with each Senator’s staff to ask for their support for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Decentralized Wastewater Grant program and the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Decentralized Water Systems Grant program.
The US EPA’s program allocates $250 million over five years, and the USDA’s grant program allocates $20 million per year. Both of these funding sources, if approved, can be used by low- and moderate-income homeowners in Otter Tail County to obtain grants to assist in the replacement of noncompliant septic systems.
“On behalf of the residents of Otter Tail County,” stated LeClair, “I asked both U.S. Senators to support these initiatives in an effort to get financial assistance to the residents of Otter Tail County. We will continue work to, at the state and national levels, to highlight and find solutions to these challenges our rural residents face.” For more information or ways in which you can promote the programs please contact Chris LeClair at cleclair@co.ottertail.mn.us or 218-998-8105.
