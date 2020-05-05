Chris LeClair, director of Otter Tail County Land and Resource Management, announced recently that funding is available through a grant from the Clean Water Partnership and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for county residents to make repairs to noncompliant septic systems. Beginning May 5, 2020, county property and business owners who have noncompliant septic systems in need of replacement are eligible to apply for an interest free loan.
If a compliance inspection of your existing septic system indicates that it is noncompliant and needs to be repaired, replaced, or upgraded, Otter Tail County can provide assistance with a new program through funding received from the Clean Water Partnership and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Eligible applicants may replace their system using a zero-interest loan assessed to property taxes over a 10-year period. Funds may cover all and construction costs. Grant funding is limited so this is a first-come, first-served opportunity.
The intention of the program is to alleviate home and business owners from upfront expenditures and spread the cost of a replacement septic system over 10 years. Replacing noncompliant septic systems will significantly reduce environmental impact, protect groundwater, and improve water quality in the region.
"This is a unique opportunity for cooperation between the state, local government and property owners to address a pressing environmental issue in our county, and we hope residents take advantage of it," said LeClair.
Homeowners and businesses such as restaurants, resorts and campgrounds are encouraged to apply. A onetime $100 application fee is required. Interested parties may apply online or call the Land and Resource Department at 218-998-8095 ottertailcountymn.us/department/land-resource-management/.
