A broken steering column may have been responsible for a watercraft accident that sent two people from the metro area to the hospital.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report on July 3, at approximately 8:01 a.m. of a boating accident near the Rush Lake access located at 35464 Rush Lake Loop.
When deputies arrived, they located a male with a compound fractured ankle, and a female with possible broken ribs. The two were identified as Roukos Jacons, 44, of Plymouth and Rosie Jacobs of Minneapolis.
The female had been ejected from the watercraft but was able to get back into the watercraft to help steer it back to shore.
Both parties were transported to Perham Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither were wearing personal flotation devices during the incident.
An investigation into the incident determined the likely cause of the accident was a broken steering column that caused the boat to make an abrupt change of direction while operating on the water ejecting one occupant.
The sheriff’s office said no other boats were struck during the incident.
