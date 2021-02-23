After several postponements, the SERTOMA scavenger hunt and raffle drawing will take place Sunday from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kirkbride Park in Fergus Falls.

Clue pickup will be 12-2 p.m. Follow the clues to search for the letters that will spell out the secret word. Once you have solved the puzzle, come back for a free kids prize (while supplies last).

