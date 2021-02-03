The prospect of subzero temperatures has prompted the local Sertoma Club to move their scavenger hunt to Feb. 14.
The hunt was originally slated for Feb. 7.
“It’s due to the bitter cold,” Sertoma President Denise DeMartelaere said. “Even though those participating would stay in their cars, it’s still not a good idea to be out.”
The scavenger hunt will run from noon to 3 p.m. The clue pickup at Kirkbride Park will go from noon until 2 p.m. Hunting parties will follow the clues and search for letters that will spell out the “secret word.”
Sertoma Club members are selling raffle tickets and more than $6,000 worth of prizes are offered.
Free will donations will be appreciated.
The money raised goes to Camp Sertoma, the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Mike Rohde Scholarships and many community organizations and events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.