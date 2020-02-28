When it comes to strategic spots the Henning Building Center cannot complain.
To the south are beautiful Folden Hills, to the west and north some of the largest lakes in Otter Tail County. All around are farms of every size, from small hobby farms to big dairy and grain farms.
The Henning Building Center occupies a strategic spot on State Highway 210 in the middle of this area and does 80% of its business with people from the Henning community according to manager Randy Johnson.
Having been the manager of the center for nine years Johnson has the right connections. He knows all the builders in the Henning area quite well. He also knows what his center has to offer.
“It’s definitely service,” Johnson said. “We’ll do the plans, we’ll do the estimate. We’re not just chipping out a place.”
The building center can supply all the framing materials for a home according to Johnson — windows, roofing, doors and so forth.
It is not rare for a lake home building project to run between $400,000 and $500,000 while the purchase price of a lot for the home can run $200,000.
Realizing what a major investment a home is these days, Johnson is not surprised that 25 to 30% of his customers come through the door at the building center with draft plans for their home in hand. Yet the remaining 70 to 75% call on Henning Building Center to do the drafting.
Supplying the material for lake properties comprises about half of the building center’s business.
Has the cost of a lake home risen in the last few decades? You bet. Johnson bought his lake home in the Alexandria area 32 years ago for $50,000.
What Johnson has been seeing more of in recent years have been customers who prize scenery as much or more than lake property.
Johnson has a salesman, two yardmen and a secretary to help him in running the building center. The center is owned by Merickel Lumber in Wadena and some of the drafting comes from there.
If Johnson does not have exactly the materials he needs to fill an order, it is only a 20 miles jaunt up the road to pick them up.
After a slow start to the 2019 building season, Johnson saw the farm construction business pick up sharply over the final months of the year. In addition to homes and home addition, the Henning Building Center supplies a lot of the material that post-frame builders require. Johnson is well-acquainted with builders specializing in post-frame structures who do a lot of their construction work in North Dakota.
