A local service club, founded in 1979, is still going strong today — Sertoma.
The name Sertoma stands for SERvice TO MAnkind. Those words definitely ring true for the Fergus Falls club.
The main focus of Sertoma is to enhance the lives of those living with speech and hearing impairments. Longtime member Myren "Mickey" Rohde, Jr. says he literally grew up in the organization.
“My dad, (Mike Rohde) was one of the charter members when the club started back in 1979. I grew up with Sertoma, just with my dad being a part of it. They would have outings at your house, so even as a little boy I would hang out with the Sertoma members. I joined in 2000, so I’ve been a member for 22 years. I always loved different aspects of it including the networking and the creation of friendships,” said Rohde.
Rohde also emphasized that while the club is a service group at the core, you also get to know other members, partly for business, but also for friendship.
“We don’t just give to hard of hearing individuals, we have, through the school district, put in sound systems in classrooms. We also helped purchase hearing systems at A Center For The Art in Fergus Falls, and through the years we have helped some individuals with hearing aids, or if people have gotten cochlear implants, we have helped out in that way too.” added Rohde.
Mike Rohde’s legacy of accomplishment in Sertoma and the community, the Rohde Foundation grants $1,500 in an annual scholarship. The Fergus Falls Sertoma club takes great pride in supporting the Rohde family with the initiative.
Sertoma also contributes $6,000 to $10,000 annually to local causes including, hearing dog services, local Boy Scout clubs, individuals with special needs, Salvation Army and many more.
According to the website of the national parent organization, Sertoma, Inc. is the parent organization of all Sertoma clubs across the United States and Canada, and is organized geographically by seven regions. Sertoma, Inc. supports its clubs by providing mission oriented programs, as well as professional development and training to help increase the effectiveness of its clubs community activities.
Amber Huschka, is the local chapter president.
The annual Fishing Derby started in 1980. As of late, because of the pandemic and lack of good ice, the club was unable to put it on. Rohde said this year they made a club decision not to host it.
“It was a hard decision to make, the club really struggled with it, just in part because it was tradition. People who knew of Sertoma knew of it through the fishing derby. We struggled, if we get rid of that, what can we do instead? “ said Rohde.
As a substitute, this year will see a big event at the West Otter Tail County fairgrounds with their 43rd annual fundraiser with multiple raffles, snacks, kid’s movie and games with free admission.
More information on the Fergus Falls Sertoma Club is available on Facebook at facebook.com/Fergus-Falls-Sertoma-106726958502097.