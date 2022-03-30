Navigating through the teenage years can be an exciting time for some families and teenagers, while others can struggle through addiction, legal problems and family dynamics that can cause a youth’s life to spiral out of control.
Thankfully, there are resources available in Otter Tail County (OTC) that target youth in crisis, and who are seeking help.
Recently, Someplace Safe secured funding for a new youth advocate position. Latasha Scott, crime victim advocate who is taking on this important role, expressed that she is very excited to move into this new position which focuses on at-risk youth.
“I recognize that many youth may not realize that they are victims of a crime, or that there are services specifically for them,” stated Scott. “This position is about community outreach and raising awareness.”
Scott, through Someplace Safe, will provide free and confidential services to children and youth, ages 12-18, who identify as victims and survivors of crimes throughout the agency’s nine-county service area, including OTC.
Scott also emphasizes that the goal is to engage youth in actively healing from victimization through access to services that she will offer.
In the new initiative, Someplace Safe looks forward to working with community and system partners to help ensure that youth have the tools and resources necessary to help them live safe, healthy, successful lives.
Some may have to navigate through the court system to access those services.
OTC Probation Department refers youth to a program called "Strong Teens," which is designed to teach social and emotional skills, promote resilience, strengthen assets and increase coping skills for males and females ages 13 to 17.
The program is aimed at both prevention and early intervention for at-risk youth. The program is offered through Solutions Behavioral Healthcare in Fergus Falls. Mental health therapist, Gianna Reese, said it is a good program for teens who are at risk.
“We do have a contract with the county, and referrals are extended for youth that are on probation relating to a criminal charge or some sort of police involvement. Our referrals are also extended to children who might be struggling with truancy, or other life circumstances,” said Reese.
Reese says the Strong Teens program typically runs for 12 weeks, and is a group therapy program. Solutions Behavioral Healthcare staff focus on social, emotional and learning-type topics, including anger and stress management, conflict resolution, goal setting and other things that aren’t typically taught to teens in school.
“For the teens who are referred to the program, we see them being exposed to these concepts and skills for the first time ever,” added Reese. “Every teen who runs through the program, seems to take away their own personal things that they have learned, but with each round, it seems like each participant learns something that maybe would have considered otherwise that helps to enrich their life.”
In addition to the referral to Strong Teens, the county also provides extensive services for juveniles. Specific caseload responsibilities include investigation and preparation of pre-disposition investigations, monitoring juvenile compliance with court ordered conditions, casework documentation, completion of all necessary adjustment and discharge reports, completing restitution investigations and coordinating restitution payments through court administration, as well as supervision of all court-assigned community service work.