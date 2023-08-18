On the hilltop

First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake has been at its current location since 2008.

 Karrie Carlson Daily Journal Media

When the congregation and community friends gather to dedicate the new prayer garden outside the First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake, the special day will also commemorate its 150th anniversary. Standing on land purchased in 2004 to build its current location, First Lutheran Church has had a history of serving the Battle Lake area. But the story starts long before that.



