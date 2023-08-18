When the congregation and community friends gather to dedicate the new prayer garden outside the First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake, the special day will also commemorate its 150th anniversary. Standing on land purchased in 2004 to build its current location, First Lutheran Church has had a history of serving the Battle Lake area. But the story starts long before that.
Norwegian immigrants founded the church in 1873 by gathering in a home for services. For the next ten years, the location changed to accommodate the growing congregation, and in 1883 the first church was built where the cemetery is now. A severe storm ravaged the building less than 15 years later and it had to be rebuilt. The steadfast congregation heeded the call and it was rebuilt and dedicated in 1890. That same year they were appointed their first resident pastor, Rev. Olaf Ellingson.
Some time later, a committee presented the idea to build a basement and move the current church onto the foundation. Once completed, they were wired for electricity.
After spending more than 50 years there on the corner of Lincoln and Main, now the community center, the current church was built in 2008.
With all of the changes both in location and size, the dedication of the congregation of First Lutheran Church of Battle Lake has maintained its drive. With the same passion the members had when they rebuilt after the storm took their building, members today are humbly continuing to serve. Rev. Lynn Melchior, current pastor, said, "First Lutheran members and friends have been actively living out their faith. I’d estimate First Lutheran has held as many as 12,000 worship, wedding and funeral services. Countless people have been fed, clothed and housed in 150 years of First Lutheran being part of the community.'
The congregation today has members ranging from age one to 100 (101 in three months). There are opportunities to be involved no matter what age you are.
Since 1975 the men’s fellowship group has gathered, raised funds and volunteered their time toward being stewards of the community. Every year, they have a food stand at the art fair in the summer. Projects like “First Cares” and “Christmas Basket” help those in need with food or gift cards to purchase food.
The Women of the Evangelical Church of America group also put their hearts into their volunteerism. Having fundraisers like the Fall festival, Summer Rummage Sale, No-Bake Bake Sale and others enable the group to donate to food shelves, Someplace Safe, Churches United for the Homeless, Lutheran Disaster Relief, to name a few.
The children in the church learn to serve by attending Wednesdays at First Lutheran. WAFL was started in 2017 with a dozen kids, and grew to 50 this past year. After school on Wednesdays, volunteers meet the participants at the school and walk them to the church. With a motto of “God’s Work, Our Hands”, WAFL does a service project every month ranging from gathering and distributing backpacks with school supplies to fleece blanket making. Teaching kids that the world is bigger than just them has been a mission of the church members who have taught by example to the young members.
Circles, a bell choir, worship team, an outreach team and a quilting group keep the First Lutheran members involved and making an impact in the community. Member of 22 years, Amy Severson, and her family have found a home in First Lutheran. “We have remained at First Lutheran because we have found them to be an extension of our family,” she said.
“We get fulfillment from serving our community with the many service projects. We also find love and support in people with common beliefs. They are helping us raise our kids and give us a chance to put our faith in action,” Severson explained.
Leading up to the celebration on Sept. 17, there have been events like Campfire Worship led by current pastor Rev. Lynn, members, and Pastor Lynn riding in the parade, a commemorative ornament designed for purchase and a book telling the story of how First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake went from a small group in a house to 400 baptized members dedicated to serving others.
The dedication of the prayer garden, donated by Delores Lind, worship service, dinner (by reservation), cake and coffee, and a program called “Pioneer Churches” by Otter Tail County Historical Society’s Chris Schuelke will wrap up the first 150 years of First Lutherans mission in Battle Lake. And like those who came before and those for the next 150 years, the members will continue to touch lives in their church, the community and every one they serve.
Rev. Lynn explained, "One member told me when she worships at First Lutheran, her ‘cup is filled.' Her cup is drained throughout the week, and worshipping refreshes and reinvigorates her. God is indeed at work in the lives of First Lutheran members and visitors."
Information and reservations can be found by calling 218-864-5686 or visiting blfirstlutheran.org.