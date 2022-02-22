OTC Probation Director Michael A. Schommer and Transition Coordinator Erin Haugrud of the Otter Tail County (OTC) Probation Department were recently invited to make a presentation at the 2022 American Probation and Parole Association (APPA) Winter Training Institute in Atlanta, Georgia, from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.
The presentation highlighted the department’s work with OTC’s successful Teen Leadership Program, an incentive-based probation program.Training workshop attendees discussed the process of organizational change and the ways in which positive leadership drives change through effective engagement and what has worked in the county..
The Teen Leadership program is designed to guide juvenile delinquents toward becoming productive members of the community.
Haugrud shared data from the OTC program including the financial benefits of the shift in probation practices and the social profit of keeping juveniles in the community.
“It was an honor to represent OTC at a national conference-placing our county on the map of departments engaged in effective practices,” Schommer said. “What a great validation for our agents to see how our shift in practice places us as a leader in community supervision.”
Haugrud expressed her enthusiasm for participating in the national conference, “This was an exciting opportunity to share our approach with other professionals across the country,” Haugrud said. “We even had the opportunity to discuss our success story with the delegation from Panama.”
In addition to the teen leadership program, the county also supervises the Strong Teens program, which is designed to teach social and emotional skills, promote resilience, strengthen assets and increase coping skills for males and females ages 13-17. The program is aimed at both prevention and early intervention for at-risk youth. The program is offered through Solutions Behavioral Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
APPA is an international association composed of members from the United States, Canada and other countries actively involved with pretrial, probation, parole and community-based corrections, in both criminal and juvenile justice arenas.
The county provides extensive services for juveniles. Specific caseload responsibilities include investigation and preparation of pre-disposition investigations; monitoring juvenile compliance with court ordered conditions, casework documentation, completion of all necessary adjustment and discharge reports, completing restitution investigations and coordinating restitution payments through court administration, and supervision of all court assigned community service work.