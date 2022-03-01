This kind of anniversary only comes once.
As Fergus Falls prepares to celebrate the 150th year of its existence, an exciting new development will memorialize the occasion with Fergus Falls 150 collector coins.
Chris Scheulke, executive director of the Otter Tail County Historical Society, said producing the coins was slow at first, but key people kept the ball rolling.
“We had an initial committee meeting, and one of the members, Michael Burgraff, suggested we do a commemorative coin, and everyone thought it was a great idea, but it was viewed as a very large project with a lot of leg work,” said Scheulke.
R.C. Drews, local writer and Fergus Falls 150 committee member, detailed the journey to make the commemorative coins a reality.
“We had a meeting a couple of months ago, and there were actually two of us that came to that meeting to present the idea of a commemorative coin. Someone suggested that now was the time to do it,” said Drews.
He explained that at the beginning of December, it was requested that he research mints that could handle the project. Drews sent a request to several mints across the country, including Osborne Coinage in Cincinnati, Ohio — the company determined to be the right fit for the project.
Osborne Coinage was founded in 1837, and pre-dates the establishment of Minnesota as a state — while the Civil War was raging the mint was only 25 years old.
In order to ensure the commemorative coin was just right, the committee and other parties involved worked through three revisions to get to the final design specifications.
“We had some ideas for it,” Drews shared of the coin’s design. “It seemed like Otto the Otter was a natural fit, not only because he has become iconic for Fergus Falls, but he was also a gift to the city for the Centennial. So, putting him on the coin was sort of tying him back to the Centennial, the last anniversary we celebrated,”
Otto the Otter was the gift of Steven Alan Jaenisch and the Fergus Falls High School metalworking class of 1972 for the 100th anniversary of the city of Fergus Falls.
Conceptualizing the design of the back of the coin was developed by a partnership through the committee and local artist, Blayze Buseth, who owns the Creation Shop.
Drews explained that in the pre-production minting process, it is necessary to carve out the dyes used to stamp the coins. Then production starts with a computerized machine that does the cutting before advancing to hand work.
The final product displays rapids etched onto the coins, which are hand-polished to stand out from the rest of the scene, with a stamp resulting in more of a matte, textured finish.
The concept demonstrated on the coins is intended to represent the space where the prairie meets the woods at the river, not a specific location in Fergus Falls.
Coins display a logo, completed by the Victor Lundeen Company and a slogan, “The Coming City of the Northwest,” which is a quote from the founder of Fergus Falls, George B. Wright, used to advertise Fergus Falls in newspapers around the country.
Drews said this isn’t the first time coins have been minted for the city.
“For the centennial celebration in 1972, they minted a sterling silver coin that featured an otter on the front, and on the back it said ‘Celebrating our 100th Year.’ We wanted to take the design for the 150th in a little bit different direction, making sure that it was going to be something special. Osborne Coinage was the company that helped make that happen.”
An amazing aspect of the project, per Drews, is how many of the sponsors for this approached him, and others, reaching out to make the coin a reality.
An important aspect of the project was making the coins readily available and affordable.
Gibson Olpp, marketing manager for Osborne Coinage, said that after doing preliminary work with their clientele, they take whatever artwork they are given to start the process and they create vector artwork — graphics composed of points, lines, curves and shapes that are based on mathematical formulas.
“They put it into a machine like a CNC cutter that will literally cut the image in reverse into a die rock, which is tool steel, which then undergoes a baking process,” Olpp described of the process. “Once it bakes, it hardens the die so that we can strike them in the press. There are two dies being used in the process as well, one for the top and one for the bottom, or, front or back, and both of them are cut in reverse like a mirror image of the way you want the coin to be when it’s done. Then we take a blank and you literally put it in between the two of (the dies) and you crush it with so much tonnage that it forces the metal to move into the die, and ends up creating an image that is the the right side up on a coin.”
Fergus Falls’s commemorative coins are availaboe in silver or copper. Olpp explained that the silver coins are struck one at a time, while the copper coins are minted in an automated machine.
Collector coins, at present, are considered valuable. Drews says that the commemorative coins contracted for the sesquicentennial event are marked as such so collectors can grade or assess value of the coins in the future. They will be comparable to other collector coins of similar value and retain their value based on the purity of the content of the coins.
Fergus Falls will have a quantity of 500 commemorative .999 pure copper coins, which will be sold at $6 per coin, and 100 .999 pure silver coins, available for $45 per coin. Both will be available to the public on May 1, at the Otter Tail County Historical Society (OTCHS) Gift Shop and Victor Lundeen Company, with all proceeds benefiting the OTCHS.
In addition, a drawing will be held on Mar. 15, where one lucky grand prize winner will win one of the silver coins and nine runner-up winners will receive a copper coin, all with a certificate of authenticity limited to the winners of the drawing. Formal presentation of the winning coins is anticipated to be held on Mar. 30.
Drawing entry boxes will be posted at sponsor locations, without whom none of the coins would have been minted. Sponsors include Bell Bank, FM Bank, American Federal Bank, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, City of Fergus Falls, Visit Fergus Falls, Green Plains, Inc. and Daily Journal Media.
This article is the first in an ongoing series of articles documenting the Fergus Falls Sesquicentennial.