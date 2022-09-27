Kids will be kids; but what if they take things too far? Who gets to determine how far is too far? These are questions circulating the community following rumors and reports of misconduct on behalf of student athletes that play on the Fergus Falls Otters varsity boys soccer and football teams.
Reports of hazing on both teams were received and are currently under investigation by the Fergus Falls school district. One of rumors that arose as a result of these investigations was that the Otters may not have a Homecoming football game this year, and that the JV team may fill the varsity's cleats for parent night on Thursday.
After reaching out to the superintendent and athletic director seeking clarification on the investigations, Fergus Falls Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Drake released the following statement: "The Fergus Falls Public School District treats all allegations of school district policy violations and/or Minnesota State High School League violations seriously. We are respectful of the privacy rights of minors while also doing our best to maintain transparency. In the interest of relaying accurate information, the district prefers to defer comments until after any investigation has been concluded."
Followup communication was made requesting the school reconsider providing a statement, asking when the investigations would conclude and reciting the rumors reported about the potential for there to be no Homecoming football game and no varsity soccer game at home this week.
Drake clarified that "investigations vary in length based on complexity and the number of people that need to be interviewed." He also shared that he has not been approached by anyone involved in the investigation process regarding the cancellation of any games — football or soccer.
Additional reports were made stating that the school was requesting that student athletes sign confidentiality agreements and not speak of the occurrences, which some students signed and others did not.
Additional questions that were presented to the school that were not directly answered are as follows:
What determines if an investigation is necessary or appropriate and, if it’s outside of school, is it the parent responsibility?
Why aren’t parents being notified by the school if an activity their children is a part of is being investigated from the beginning/when are they notified?
Why is the soccer situation being “blown out of proportion” and handled promptly when the football incident was “much worse” and hasn’t been handled in multiple weeks?
Why is the school requesting confidentiality agreements from students and is it legal and ethical?
At the time of publication, Daily Journal Media had followed up with ISD 544 regarding these questions, which were compiled based on reports to the office and rumors circulating throughout the community, but answers had not been provided. Any followup information on this unfolding situation will be shared via updates to the online version of this articles at fergusfallsjournal.com.
