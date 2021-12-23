A civil lawsuit filed by a man who was a whistleblower on a scheme to double-bill Minnesota police and sheriff departments for squad cars has been settled. The lawsuit, by Steve Kleiber, alleged that Nelson Auto Center still owed money to the state and more than 200 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota after the double-billing scandal was first exposed close to five years ago. The settlement is for $1.1 million with almost half being refunded to taxpayers.
Kleiber alerted officials from the Minnesota Department of Administration and investigators from the State Patrol as far back as 2015 that he had uncovered examples of overbilling. Included were instances where police departments had been charged double for equipment that was supposed to be in the base price of the master contract. After there was a failure to act, Kleiber took his findings to the media.
A widespread scheme was exposed to overcharge on police vehicles statewide. Eventually, Gerry Worner, the former fleet sales manager for Nelson Auto, was convicted of theft by swindle, the state canceled the contract and the Department of Administration launched an audit to determine the extent of the overbilling. The audit found that the overcharges totaled just over $800,000 on the sales of 3,235 vehicles. Further investigation into the matter resulted in findings that Nelson Auto had failed to pass on more than $200,000 in government price concessions funds from Ford.
In 2019, the state completed another audit which found additional overcharges. It concluded the grand total overcharge was $975,079 on 3,434 vehicle sales. In all, records show Nelson refunded more than $1.4 million to government agencies and to Ford. In court, Nelson Auto and its owners successfully filed motions asking to have the case dismissed. They argued that Nelson’s owners didn’t know about the overbilling by their former employee, cooperated with the state investigation, and have already paid back the amount state officials determined needed to be refunded.
Per the settlement agreement, $478,131 is being repaid to law enforcement agencies around the state, $420,888 goes to Mark Becker and his law firm Fabyanske, Westa, Hart & Thompson and $200,980 goes to Steve Kleiber for blowing the whistle. Nelson Auto indicated it already repaid all it owed, but made the “business decision” to settle the case to avoid the cost of further litigation.
