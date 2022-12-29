Fifty area students will be receiving scholarships from the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars organization; the graduating seniors are a collection of students from Kennedy Secondary School, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, the IQ Academy and homeschooled students within District 544. The awards will be presented in May of 2022 at the annual awards event for a total of $74,000 in monies toward higher education.
The Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter was started in 1991 by a contingent of local businesspeople and dedicated community members who established a vision to increase access to higher education and academic development. The first board of directors envisioned raising $544,000 to establish a foundation to fund scholarships for Fergus Falls students.
In 1992, five $500 scholarships were awarded. Now, over 30 years later, the local chapter has 74 named scholarships and has given 1,393 students $1,128,000 in scholarships. These scholarships are made possible through the generosity of donors and the efforts of the chapter’s Board of Directors.
Carla Bjornlie is the executive director for the organization and discusses how the initiative has grown throughout the years: “Our scholarship base has grown tremendously — we are extremely grateful for those donors that support this program and our area students. We currently have over 71 named scholarships with three new named scholarships that will be given out in 2023.”
Bjornlie notes that the scholarships are typically merit-based and given to local students: “The biggest things we want to encourage is for students to apply — there are a lot of scholarships that aren’t applied for. Students apply for a scholarship, and we fit the applicant to the specific scholarship that will be awarded.”
While many of these scholarships are quite specific, there are scholarships available that are broad and generalized to suit a vast array of student ambition. There are various pieces to the application process, including references and transcripts, so prospective students should begin the process as early as possible.
On Jan. 1, 2023 scholarship applications will be available on the Fergus Falls Dollars for Scholars website found at ffdollarsforscholars.org. All qualifying applications must be completed online by March 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. All graduating high school seniors at Kennedy Secondary School, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, the IQ Academy or homeschooled students within District 544 are encouraged to make application for a Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholar’s Scholarship.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone