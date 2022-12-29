Fifty area students will be receiving scholarships from the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars organization; the graduating seniors are a collection of students from Kennedy Secondary School, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, the IQ Academy and homeschooled students within District 544. The awards will be presented in May of 2022 at the annual awards event for a total of $74,000 in monies toward higher education.



