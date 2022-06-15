Greater Fergus Falls is privileged to announce the relocation and expansion of Sewer Skewer to 1010 Frontier Drive in Fergus Falls. What began as a home garage startup for Vietnam veteran Larry Villella in Pelican Rapids, quickly turned into a full time business operation. Villella is the creator and owner of Sewer Skewer, a patented sewer vent defroster that conducts heat from both the sun and warm sewer gas to clear vents of snow and ice.
Operations manager Troy Davis said, “We had a variety of relocation options from St. Cloud to Sioux Falls but we chose Fergus Falls. We’re grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this area’s small business community and to contribute to the local economy.”
Though the company has three assembly locations, including Productive Alternatives, their rapid growth required a more sizable home base. Through GFF’s site selection services, they were matched with a 2,000 square foot facility that the company relocated to in April. This expansion will result in the creation of six to eight jobs immediately and eight to 12 in the future.
Additionally, the company is a strong advocate for giving back to the community and as such they contribute a portion of each sale to provide disabled veterans with free summer and winter fishing via pontoon or ice house. Those interested can submit a request at funfordisabledveterans.com.
You can find the sewer skewer at national retailers such as Menards, The Home Depot, True Value, Ace hardware and more. Locally, you can purchase the product at Cullen’s/Fergus Home & Hardware. More information about the sewer skewer is available on the website at sewerskewer.com.
