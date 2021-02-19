Shirley Seyfried has been active in volunteering for 42 years, working with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Over 20 years ago, Seyfried began volunteering with Habitat for Humanity as a part of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas national project. Seyfried discussed why she dedicates her volunteer time to Habitat for Humanity and some of the experiences she has had working with the nonprofit.
Q: Tell us a bit about you, your family, what you did in your working years, and how you like to spend your free time, etc.
A: I have been married to my husband, Dave for 51 years. We have four married children, two sons and two daughters, and 13 grandchildren, 10 grandsons and three granddaughters ranging in age from 2-22.
In my working years, I taught nursing for eight years at the University of Iowa before moving to Minnesota, worked part time as a Registered Nurse and night supervisor at Lake Region Hospital for four years, taught nursing at Minnesota State Community and Technical College for 21 years and directed the RN program for 10 years. During my last two years at Minnesota State, I served as coordinator of a program to get the community and technical college students involved with helping build houses for Habitat for Humanity.
Q: Have you volunteered or been involved at other organizations/places/church in the past or present? What are they and how do you help out?
A: I have been involved in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas for 42 years and have served as an officer at the local, state and national level. From 2014-16, I served as the national regent of the Catholic Daughters. I have also served on the board of the Health Resources Center in the past, currently serve on the board of the Laboure` Society (an organization that helps men and women who aspire to become priests, brothers, and sisters but are prevented from entering by college debt) and until the pandemic hit, served as a lector at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Battle Lake.
Q: Why do you choose to help out at Habitat and tell us how long and in what capacity you have been involved at Habitat.
A: I choose to help out at Habitat because I feel it is a wonderful program to help people who might otherwise not be able to own their own home to be able to purchase a home. I have been involved with Habitat for 20 years. Habitat has been a national project for Catholic Daughters since the 1990s.
The first house I helped build was in Dilworth. At that time I was state regent of Minnesota Catholic Daughters, so I had a major role in the building of that house. It was co-sponsored by the Minnesota State Catholic Daughters and National Catholic Daughters. That meant that the state Catholic Daughters raised the money to pay for half of the house and National CDA paid the remaining half from funds raised for Habitat. The total cost of building the house was approximately $50,000.
It was considered a blitz build—one which was built in a week but although we came close, we didn’t quite make the one-week build. Doing the build mostly in a week allowed many Catholic Daughters from all over the United States as well as from Minnesota to come and help with the build.
Since that time, my husband, Dave and I have traveled to eight other states to help build Catholic Daughters sponsored homes as well as helped with several builds in Minnesota. I served as national chair for Habitat for Catholic Daughters for eight years. During that time, I also led a team of Catholic Daughters on an International build in Pahuacan, Mexico in 2008, which was very much a learning experience for everyone on the team. Dave, our son Daniel, and Lindsay Jensen, our Fergus Falls Habitat Americorps worker, also accompanied us to the Mexico build.
As National CDA Habitat Chairman, I (and my husband) were also invited to Atlanta, Georgia to the Habitat headquarters where we toured the homes there, met with CEO Jonathan Reckford, as well as many other people involved with Habitat, and went out to Plains, Georgia, to Jimmy Carter’s farm where we met, took pictures with, and had a southern fried chicken dinner under a big tent with President and Mrs. Jimmy Carter. We also went to Carter’s church on Sunday morning where he taught Sunday school that day.
I have been involved with the Fergus Falls Habitat Affiliate for many years starting in 2006 when I was asked to be on the Board of Directors. I served on the board for six years and served as president for part of those years. I also served for several years on the fundraising dinner committee and currently serve on the Family Selection Committee. In 2018, I wrote grants to receive a $10,000 grant from Minnesota Catholic Daughters and a $10,000 grant from the National Catholic Daughters to help build the 2019 Habitat Home built in Fergus Falls.
Habitat has changed in some ways since I first became involved but its mission of offering a “hand up” to allow people to become homeowners is one that I strongly support.
