Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) held a virtual roundtable with area educators to discuss continuing workforce development efforts on Nov. 17.
Besides Klobuchar, Carrie Brimhall, president at M State in Fergus Falls, G.L. Tucker, executive director, Workforce Development Solutions at M State Detroit Lakes in Becker County, Frank Oakgrove, academic dean at White Earth Tribal & Community College in Mahnomen County and Scott Berger, vice president of academic and student affairs at Alexandria Tech in Douglas County, all took part in the discussion.
Klobuchar started the discussion revealing how many members of her family utilized community colleges and alternative learning environments and how she came from a meager background, with most family members, including herself, succeeding because of those opportunities.
“We’re going to have a shortage of healthcare workers, people in technology, construction workers, electricians and plumbers. I just think many of them are really well-paying jobs. We have to do everything we can to encourage people to get their degrees and make sure they are getting degrees we feel good about,” said Klobuchar.
Klobuchar earlier had referenced the overabundance of sports marketing degrees and how they weren’t practical in these times. She also emphasized that she didn’t want to see students graduating with a ton of debt.
Brimhall of M State Fergus Falls highlighted some things that she stated were working for them.
She shared that M State currently works with 46 high schools in concurrent enrollment education, and there has been a shift in the last few years — keeping mass sociology and psychology courses for transfer, but adding things like CDL in transportation as well as healthcare and early childhood certifications in the high schools.
“They’re partnering with us on all those things,” Brimhall shared. “Career academies are big news in our region and high schools are really transforming the way they teach and partner with us to get certifications before they graduate.”
Brimhall related how they had recently started working with a bio-manufacturing company in the area and that one of the things they advised the need to be more competitive in their wages to be able to attract recruits from M State’s programs relating to that field. Brimhall stated that because of that conversation the company changed their entry level pay.
In addition, Brimhall said that they had been awarded a Title 3 grant as well as working with inmates from the Cass County Jail to help them get certifications and training to better re-enter the workforce upon release.
Other participants highlighted skills based training and partnerships established with area utilities and the energy sector.
Other discussions included focusing on non-credit short term programming for some areas such as the at White Earth Tribal & Community College in Mahnomen County. Solar energy and private development are some of the areas where those opportunities are utilized. Sharing curriculum with the college system has also been a big help.
Klobuchar thanked the participants and stated that she had gotten some good ideas.