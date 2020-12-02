The Fergus Falls Blessing Closet is a nonprofit and part of organization Action Ministries which is helping bring Christmas to local children in need with its eighth annual “Santa’s List.” The Blessing Closet has put together a list of 64 families, including 157 kids, who community members can help buy Christmas gifts for.
Families can contact the Fergus Falls Blessing Closet through Facebook to either be added to the list of families in need or to choose a family to sponsor. The list of families is anonymous, with only the number of children listed, their ages and what they need or like. “Families can contact us to be put on the list, and from there we gather all the information needed to be added to the list,” says Shawna Zelinsky, president of Action Ministries. The deadline to sign up is Dec. 15.
If interested in sponsoring, a community member can select a specific family to act as secret Santa to, request to be assigned a family, donate new toys that can be distributed to families or donate money to a general fundraiser. Once a family is selected to be sponsored, they are removed from the list. So far, 24 families have already been sponsored. Last year, more than 100 families and 300 kids within an hour radius of Fergus Falls were helped.
Santa’s List actually predates the Blessing Closet, as Zelinsky and her family, who started the ministry, realized through the annual holiday event that there was a greater need for clothing in the community. “It was from seeing that need that we decided to host a clothes drive. The first one was a huge success! My church, Hilltop Celebration, helped me, and allowed me to host the clothes drives at the church,” Zelinsky said. “The first one took place early in the year shortly after Christmas. Later that same year we decided to host another one at our church again. After the second one, it just sort of turned into us handing out clothes to those in need out of my parents’ front porch.”
Since then, due to the community’s outpouring of support and donations, the Fergus Falls Blessing Closet has outgrown three locations, now moving into a fourth location on track to open in late December or early January. The ministry collects items from the community to add to the stock of its free store, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additional information regarding Santa’s List and the Blessing Closet can be found on their Facebook page, The Fergus Falls Blessing Closet.
