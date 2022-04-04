The Minnesota Rural Health Awards annually recognize individuals who have contributed significantly to rural health enhancement in Minnesota. The recipients of this award are revered for their unique and beneficial approaches when addressing health issues within the rural community. These people also display a rare degree of dedication and compassion that has been vital while managing the shortage of needed healthcare workers. The award recipient of 2021 is a true example of all these qualities and more.
The 2021 Rural Health Hero award was awarded to Laurissa Stigen, MS, RN. Stigen is a registered nurse (RN) at Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) in Fergus Falls and a system campus partnership and project coordinator at the University of Minnesota School of Nursing. Stigen shared that she has been in the rural healthcare field for over 20 years and has been in nursing for eight.
Describing why she pursued rural healthcare, she explained, “I always knew I wanted to live in a smaller community and originally thought — go into medicine. Over time, with life experience, I learned that medicine wasn't the right fit for me, so I pursued a master's program in Community Health. Eventually, I went back to school for nursing. Nursing provided the perfect complement to my education by allowing me to understand healthcare from both the patient and clinical care team perspectives. Being able to look at healthcare from a variety of angles and having a personal preference for rural places keeps me excited about the work I get to do.”
When describing Stigen, many sources attested to her vision and benefit to the rural area. Chief nursing officer at LRH, Roberta Young, had this to say of Stigen, “Laurissa is an awesome nurse. She is compassionate and competent, and we are glad to have her contributions to excellence in nursing here at Lake Region Healthcare. She provides leadership as cochair of our Professional Development Nursing Council. She has a passion for her work, both as a nurse and nurse educator, training our next generation of nurse professionals.”
Stigen is involved with multiple rural health programs devoted to the cause — including being a fellow for the National Rural Health Association Fellows program. This program annually selects 10-15 people whose education and professional experience have proven their dedication to bettering the health of rural Americans. The goal is to develop leaders with a compelling and clear vision for rural areas that they can articulate.
As president of the Minnesota Rural Health Association, Stigen put in immense effort to connect rural teens with healthcare providers. Moreover, she oversees a Minnesota Department of Health-funded program to increase and support rural psychiatric mental health advanced practice registered nurses.
When discussing what aspects of her field she finds the most fulfilling, she explained, “Relationships, collaboration, and lifelong learning are vital in rural healthcare; these are things that I really enjoy, especially when it involves connecting Greater Minnesota and the University of Minnesota. There is much we can and need to learn from each other! Solving a problem or making something better by creatively working with others and sharing knowledge and resources is very satisfying. I also get excited when I get the opportunity to witness the 'a-ha' moments and personal growth in students and patients that become important chapters in their personal stories.”
Appreciation for Stigen is apparent, yet even more so, is her's for the people. Through her perseverance and determination to better the rural communities, she has not only succeeded in her field but gained the respect of the people she has come to meet.
The impact she has made while fulfilling her vision will affect the future of rural health. Still, she remains humble, stating, “I was so surprised to hear about the award, and I am incredibly honored! There are a number of people whom I have a great amount of respect for, both locally and across the state, who are making positive impacts on Greater Minnesota in education and healthcare. One of my longtime mentors, Dr. Ray Christensen, was honored with the Rural Health Lifetime Award this year, making this extra special for me.”