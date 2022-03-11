A local nurse at Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) in Fergus Falls recently received a very special honor for her service from a national organization.
Registered nurse (RN), Deb Anderson, was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at LRH.
LRH said the award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. The nomination submitted by LRH read, “Deb is an outstanding and compassionate nurse. She mentors and guides new nurses, she provides exceptional care for her patients and providers, and shows leadership as a charge nurse. When my father was recently admitted with (COVID-19), I could not visit. Deb kept me aware of the treatment plan and ensured my dad was well cared and needs were met. Deb should be cloned.”
Anderson works as a medical/surgical nurse. She has worked for LRH for 32 years, starting in 1990.
LRH Chief Nursing Officer Roberta Young added, “We had 16 nurses nominated for this first time presenting the DAISY award. Deb is a very deserving nurse and a great example of the difference nurses make in the lives of patients and their families. This is a very special honor for Deb and it’s also an award of recognition for this whole medical/surgical team. Each individual is able to contribute to the healing process for patients because they are supported by other staff.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33, in late 1999, from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters, and cofounder of The DAISY Foundation stated, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Lake Region Healthcare are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone