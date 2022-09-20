Can Department of Natural Resources’ fisheries biologists predict how good walleye fishing on some lakes will be four years in advance? They can, by using a walleye sampling technique known as fall electrofishing. Electrofishing assessments are scheduled annually in September on six lakes in Otter Tail County. These lakes are Big and Little Pine, South Ten Mile, North Lida, Big Pelican and Rush. The walleye populations in these lakes are primarily self-sustained by natural reproduction with several also supplemented with walleye fry stocking. Data collected from electrofishing assessments allows DNR biologists to develop an index of abundance for each year’s walleye fry survival that can be compared to previous years. The index is the catch rate of young-of-the-year (age-0) walleyes that have survived since that spring.
What is electrofishing and how does it work? An electrofishing boat consists of a large jon boat equipped with an outboard motor, a generator, flood lights and an electrical control panel. Two booms (poles) extend out from the front of the boat. The generator and control panel regulate pulses of electrical current that are sent to two electrodes that are mounted on the ends of the booms and extend into the water. The pulses of electricity are then transferred into the water, creating an electrical field. When fish enter the electrical field they undergo an uncontrolled muscular reaction called galvanotaxis. The muscular reaction caused by the electrical field stuns the fish and involuntarily draws the fish to the front of the boat. Biologists then net the fish and place it into an aerated live-well. The reaction does not harm the fish and they recover within a couple of minutes.
Standard sampling stations have been established for each lake. These same stations are sampled every year so that catch data can be compared from year to year. Stations consist of a set distance, from point A to point B. Fall electrofishing assessments for age-0 walleyes begin after sunset. The boat moves slowly along the shoreline station with the driver controlling the boat and the electrical control panel. The netter stands at the bow of the boat and nets the small walleyes as they come to the surface. After the station has been completed, the crew collects data on each fish that was sampled. Individual length measurements and scale samples are taken from each fish. Scale samples are used to confirm that each fish is age-0.
The index or catch rate is calculated as the number of age-0 walleyes sampled per hour of shocking time (# per hour). Fall electrofishing assessments have been conducted annually on these lakes since 1992. Using the electrofishing catch data and the corresponding gill net catch and age data of walleyes from standard fish population assessments, fisheries biologists have been able to determine that a minimum electrofishing catch rate of 40 walleyes per hour will correlate into a strong year class of adult walleyes in three to four years. A strong year class of walleyes translates into good walleye angling opportunities. That is how DNR fisheries biologists can predict walleye angling success on these lakes four years in advance.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone