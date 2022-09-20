Can Department of Natural Resources’ fisheries biologists predict how good walleye fishing on some lakes will be four years in advance? They can, by using a walleye sampling technique known as fall electrofishing. Electrofishing assessments are scheduled annually in September on six lakes in Otter Tail County. These lakes are Big and Little Pine, South Ten Mile, North Lida, Big Pelican and Rush. The walleye populations in these lakes are primarily self-sustained by natural reproduction with several also supplemented with walleye fry stocking. Data collected from electrofishing assessments allows DNR biologists to develop an index of abundance for each year’s walleye fry survival that can be compared to previous years. The index is the catch rate of young-of-the-year (age-0) walleyes that have survived since that spring.



