Father’s Day is coming up this Sunday, June 21 and the slow reopening of businesses means families can take dad out to eat or he can spend the day at the golf course, activities moms unfortunately missed out on in May.
For people still looking to get their fathers a gift, lots of shops have opened doors to foot traffic, giving people a chance to browse gifts instead of needing to ask over the phone what’s available. Although stores were allowed to reopen May 18 at 50% capacity with some precautions, some, like Victor Lundeen Company in Fergus Falls, waited until June 1. Victor Lundeen’s is also allowing customers to continue doing curbside pickup if they prefer. “We’re just starting to get people coming in,” says Pat Duncan, gift store manager and buyer at Victor Lundeen’s. “We will do (curbside pickup) if people would prefer but now people just haven’t been in the store for a while so they enjoy coming in.”
For dads, Victor Lundeen has some golf accessories like golf ball markers and novelty socks, mugs, puzzles and playing cards. They also have multitools, novelty beer puzzles and dish cloths, and children’s books about dads or inspirational books for dad.
The Market in Fergus Falls was able to open in May and has a number of things in stock for dads with a variety of interests. “We have dad socks with lots of different fun sayings and jokes,” Christina Swelstad, cashier at The Market said. People have already started coming in to buy Father’s Day gifts and the quirky socks are their most popular item. “I’ve been wrapping a few dad gifts already,” Swelstad said. She also plans to get her dad a pair of the socks.
There’s also grilling utensils for dads who are ready to start up their summer barbeques; soaps, creams and balms for dads who enjoy looking and smelling their best; and there’s men’s candles to keep the house smelling clean and comfortable.
Stores are still encouraging people to wear masks if they decide to shop inside, and guests must sanitize their hands before entering. There’s also a limit on the number of customers allowed inside at a time, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time to shop instead of waiting until Friday night or Saturday morning.
Victor Lundeen is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and The Market is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.