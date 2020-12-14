ShoreMaster, LLC, which merged with HydroHoist, LLC in 2019 and acquired Neptune Boat Lifts earlier this week, announced today that the portfolio has rebranded under the umbrella title Waterfront Brands. Collectively, Waterfront Brands offers the most comprehensive suite of waterfront products, for both fresh- and salt-water, in North America. Invision Capital remains an equity partner as the portfolio looks to continue expansion into North American marine markets.
As part of the unification, Don Hurley, current President/CEO of ShoreMaster, will be named Chief Executive Officer of Waterfront Brands. Hurley will oversee the portfolio’s executive team as well as the infrastructure for all of the portfolio’s brands.
Robert Castillo, Managing Director of Invision Capital, states, “Don is an incredibly passionate champion of the waterfront equipment industry and these brands. His work in leading change and assembling an experienced and knowledgeable team has resulted in tremendous growth and continued opportunity for the portfolio as a whole.”
“Together, under the Waterfront Brands umbrella, we will draw on decades of experience from our teams to continue to provide the industry’s highest quality products and unparalleled service and support,” said Don Hurley, CEO of Waterfront Brands. “In addition to assembling the most influential portfolio of waterfront products in the world, Waterfront Brands’ vertical operational platform has been designed for growth. This will enable expansion into new markets as well as provide further support and opportunities for our existing dealers, marine contractors, and marinas.”
The Waterfront Brands leadership team will be rounded out with an experienced team from within the existing brands. Headquarters for the company will be in Fergus Falls, with additional offices and manufacturing facilities in Claremore, Oklahoma and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company also has distribution facilities located in California, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, and a North American-wide dealer network to supply and support its customers in every marine market.
With strong representation and reputations in the market, most product lines, including ShoreMaster, HydroHoist, and Neptune, will retain their brand names as divisions of the portfolio.
