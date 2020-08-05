The Lake Region Pioneer Threshermen’s Association in Dalton will not be presenting their annual September show this year after a special meeting by the board.
According to past president, John Halvorson, the show has only been postponed a few times since it began in 1954 and those postponements were caused by inclement weather. Many of the 66 shows presented have been put on rain or shine.
The 67th show had been planned for Sept. 11-13 until the board’s special meeting on July 23.
The board knew what they were up against - a pandemic that has gripped the planet since last winter and led to nearly 5 million cases of coronavirus in the United States alone. There is no vaccine to treat the virus which has gained momentum during the summer months.
“We’d been talking about it and we were probably going to wait until August to do it,” Halvorson said. “The show in Albany canceled out right before that and looking at the restrictions set by the state of Minnesota it was pretty hard to see any way that we could do much down there.”
It is no secret that COVID-19 is the reason behind the precautions the state is taking. Social distancing is not something the annual event can offer. It not only attracts huge throngs of visitors with its parades and pioneer-themed displays and buildings, it has also demanded many willing hands to serve food, sell tickets, direct parking and handle many of the behind-the-scenes chores.
While the show will not go on as usual, Halvorson pointed out the association still has responsibilities to meet.
“We still have some stuff that we have to do every year,” Halvorson said. “We’ve got wheat we have to cut and harvest, we’ve got some logs down there that will have to be sawed up and some of the other machinery that should be checked out on an annual basis.”
So while there will not be a “show” and no tickets will be sold, there will be threshermen on the grounds doing what they must.
“There will be some things going on down there that weekend,” Halvorson said. “If people want to stop in they can stop in, the gates will be open.”
Halvorson expects most of the activity to take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13.
In addition to checking out the giant steam engines, sawmills and other equipment, Halvorson expects the “Milton Martinson” to run the rails. The popular little train which normally pulls passengers in two, named after the father of current association president Larry Martinson, has been brought out of its engine house to test the boiler according to Halvorson.
“We’ll probably steam it up, drive it around and check it out,” Halvorson said.
Since neither the Sawmill Café or the Our Saviors-Ten Mile Lake food booth will be serving, Halvorson believes that any concessionaires that might want to come in and set up could find customers among the workers and visitors on the grounds.
Halvorson said the current president of the LRPTA is Larry Martinson. He estimated the current membership of the group, both active and inactive, to be somewhere between 400 and 500.
