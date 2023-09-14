The Fergus Falls City Council discussed several items at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 13 including a presentation from City Finance Director Bill Sonmor about the proposed 2024 budget, levy and fee schedule.
Proposed revenues for 2024 would amount to $74,672,484, with proposed expenditures being $71,121,218.
Subject to council approval the 2024 proposed levy is $8,300,000. The 2023 levy was $7,631,550 with the difference from 2024 to 2023 being $668,450 or 8.76%. When the county allocates that $8.3 million across property owners, that increased tax rate from 2023 is approximately 3.48%.
The 2024 Property Tax Levy is $8,300,000 an 8.76% increase. In the proposed levy and budget, Sonmor states that Fergus Falls is experiencing the impacts of inflation throughout all areas of the city. However, the city will see an increase of $578,000 in local government aid of $4,415,645.
City Communication Director, Jean Bowman, said it is important to point out that the tax levy covers governmental expenses, for instance core services like fire and police, streets, government/administration. It does not however cover the enterprise funds which would be sewer, refuse and the city run liquor stores.
Bowman also said concerning the tax levy vs tax rate that although tax levy increases consistently, the rate actually dropped significantly in 2023 because home values increased so dramatically and because of new construction with both residential and commercial that is now part of the tax roles, but said it is starting to level off.
The real good news is something that a lot of city residents have voiced their concerns about and that is the state of the city’s roadways and streets. Bowman said the proposed 2024 budget includes a 10% increase for streets.
“We hear the public saying 'please fix the streets.' The total amount being spent on streets from several sources include $11.5 million proposed implementing franchise fees - charged to utilities who pass it on to their customers (5%), there will be a cap for businesses, implemented Mar. 1, 2024. The proposal will be discussed in detail at the Oct. 11 Committee of the Whole meeting” said Bowman.
As for timeline, the city council would approve 2024 proposed budget and levy at the Sept. 18 meeting, then on Oct. 2, the proposed property tax levy would go to the county for certification. Then from September to December the Tax Levy Committee would continue consideration with the possibility that the levy may decrease, but would not increase after September. Later at a Dec. 4 public meeting, council will adopt the final budget and levy.
Other items discussed during the meeting included a possible future street improvement project for next year’s construction season. City Engineer Brian Yavarow detailed possible projects that could take place along Junius Avenue from Cascade Street to Union Avenue. Discussion was mainly focused on the potential for such a project.
Also discussed was the Fergus Fall Airport automated weather observation system relocation and replacement improvement project also referred to AWOS.