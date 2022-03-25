The Downtown Riverfront project is massive in scale, and the first in decades to specifically transform the downtown area. Phase 1 is currently being constructed, which includes a new market structure with storage and restroom facilities, and Phase 2 is being planned.
Lately, there has been controversy concerning how a planned pedestrian bridge and other elements of the project are being paid for. Many Fergus Falls residents have raised concerns about whether taxpayers are bearing the brunt of the financial burden.
Fergus Falls City Administrator Andrew Bremseth recently detailed the specific costs and financing sources for the project.
The total costs for Phase 1, which is nearing the final stages, came in at approximately $4,838,953. Phase 2 is currently estimated at a total of $4,502,000; however, Bremseth emphasizes they will not know the actual costs of Phase 2 until bids are received.
Bremseth also stresses that the city can’t build a final or complete funding plan until they know the actual costs, but did provide the Daily Journal a "high level" estimate and funding sources for the project.
With the estimate provided, 36% would come from state bonding, 10% for federal sources, 12% from fundraising, 18% from cash balances the city has on hand from the liquor store fund, water and sewer fees, etc. — finally, 24% local bonds, which would be property tax supported. Bremseth said the non-local funds would account for a projected 58% of the project.
Bremseth added that the city’s goal has been to minimize the impact to local taxpayers from the outset. It is possible, he said, that once they get bids for Phase 2, that the total number may be lower than the current estimates.
If the number is decreased from the previous estimate, he said it will decrease the local bonds or cash balance that would be needed. The city is also seeking additional fundraising dollars, which would reduce the local costs, but Bremseth said they are not building that into projections.
Critics of the pedestrian bridge plan point out that the type of bridge being considered is an obsolete design and is an old bridge that is being stored by MNDOT, and is disassembled into parts. Bowstring truss bridges were popular in the mid-to-late 1800’s, and typically are constructed of cast or wrought iron, but because of the transition from wood to metal, the Bowstring bridges were phased out to the Pratt truss style.
The critics contend that these style of bridges requires ongoing maintenance, strict rehabilitation standards and require a tremendous amount of work prior to assembly. They also say that it is unnecessary, as it would be placed next to the current Court Street bridge.
At the recent city council session on Mar. 21, in an update to the council, project engineer, Grant Cooper, from Bolton and Menk updated the council regarding Phase 2 of the project, detailing cost projections for various amenities. Of particular concern was the overwhelming cost of a signature bridge, which topped out at roughly $1.2 million.
Mayor Ben Scheierer said with the increased costs, he did not feel the council had the appetite for that type of increase.