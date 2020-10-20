This Friday jazz violinist Christian Howes will be performing a free virtual concert for A Center for the Arts (AC4TA). Howes will be performing a set specially tailored for a Fergus Falls audience from a theater in Ohio, though anyone nationwide can tune in to watch for free. “Fergus Falls is doing this nationwide concert and we are very excited,” says AC4TA’s executive director Michael Burgraff.
The theater will have 20 in-person tickets who available for purchase for anyone in Ohio who wants to attend live, but there is no cost to watch the virtual performance. Howes was originally slated to perform in Fergus Falls this past April as the last of AC4TA’s Concert Series, as well as working with the civic orchestra, but the pandemic meant most in-person shows were canceled. “When that was canceled we opted to do this,” Burgraff said. “When this is all done, can’t wait to bring him back.”
The show starts at 7 p.m. but there will be a preshow Q&A and discussion beginning before 7 p.m.
Howes is also a teacher, an associate professor at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, and has been working with Fergus Falls Public Schools orchestra director Craig Peterson.
“Chris was supposed to come last spring, do a week’s worth of workshops in the schools, and do a performance at the center with the civic orchestra,” Peterson said. “Everything was in place and ready to go when COVID shut everything down. It was rescheduled for this fall with the hope that life would return to somewhat normal, but no luck. So Chris is doing this virtual performance, and offering distance sessions for students and for me. We’re making the most of an unprecedented situation.”
Peterson has been participating in Howe’s online “Creative Strings Workshop” which includes live sessions and opportunities to work one on one with Howes.
“The sessions are aimed at teaching kids how to improvise, how to work on fundamental skill through improvisation, and how to better teach students in an online format,” Peterson said. “I’ve borrowed much of his content and format for my online lessons, and some of his ideas and curriculum have made its way into my in-person teaching as well. I hope to bring him into classes virtually as the fall wears on.”
Burgraff says Howes is arguably one of the best jazz violinists in the world and in 2011 was ranked the number one rising star in violin by DownBeat magazine critics’ poll. “There will be recognizable songs, it’ll be a lot of fun,” Burgraff says. “He has added a vocalist, which is not something he normally does, so that’ll be fun.”
The ticketing page can be found on AC4TA’s website but be sure to select the option to “watch online and pay what you can,” and not the $18 in-person tickets. Burgraff wanted to specially thank AC4TA’s sponsors for making the free virtual concert possible. “It’s been incredibly important, and we cannot thank our sponsors enough. … They really are the folks who are making all of this continue to happen,” he says.
