The Fergus Falls Human Rights Commission (FFHRC) held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 9, and the group was pleased to see more community members participating via Zoom and present in the council chamber. Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren, was also present at the meeting.
On the agenda was a community response to the homicide of George Floyd, a discussion of community feedback using the online FFHRC form implemented in January and plans for both Indigenous People’s Day in October and Human Rights Day in December. They also discussed the 2020 Census, the Fergus Falls Public Library Social Justice Book Club and the departure of FFHRC member, Sam Mandan, who moved away from Fergus Falls.
FFHRC chair, Abby Kocher started by addressing the recent events in Minneapolis, saying, “We all know what’s going on in the world right now with the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota, there’s been a lot of response in our community and we want to make sure we acknowledge that and meet the needs of our community.” The commission decided to put forth a recommendation for the Fergus Falls Police Department and the city of Fergus Falls to adopt the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights as a set of guidelines to follow.
Bergren supported the motion and asked to make it a joint recommendation between the FFHRC and the police department, and to bring it to the city at the next city council meeting June 15. “I do think that would be a good thing to bring before the council. My recommendation would be to make it between the Human Rights Commission and the police department, to bring it forth as a joint recommendation to show some unity and solidarity in that we are upset about what happened, and that the preservation of life is always at the forefront of anything that we do or should be doing. I read through (the declaration) and there’s nothing in this that I don’t support.”
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 1948 and asserts a number of inalienable human rights, similar to the Constitution of the United States. It establishes rights like the right to life, freedom of movement, opinion, religion, rest and leisure in the form of limiting work hours and a right to a decent standard of living, including food, clothing, housing and medical care.
When asked what it would mean for the police department to adopt the declaration, Bergren said, “We as an organization take into account just about every single one of these articles that was mentioned, in one form or another, so I just think it’s reaffirming the practices of the organization. I think it also is something that kind of sets the standard, not only for the city but for the organization moving forward, that human beings and civility are kind of the pressing thing for any community, in that it’s just maybe a reminder that we need to keep those things at the forefront of what we do every single day, and any actions contrary to that would not be acceptable.”
The commission then set forth a motion to request that the city approve Indigineous People’s Day, celebrated on the second Monday of October, on an ongoing basis so that the commission does not need to enter a request for observance every year. Nothing was concretely decided for how to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day or Human Rights Day on Dec. 10, so they will be revisited in future meetings.
Families should be receiving the 2020 Census form in their mail and Kocher wanted to encourage everyone to participate, as Otter Tail County sees a less than 60% participation rate, and to speak to Ryan Miller, Fergus Falls development and planning specialist, if there are any questions or concerns on how to fill out the forms.
The Fergus Falls Public Library is continuing their social justice book club, which was meant to begin in March, through Zoom on July 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants must sign up in advance and the group is currently reading “The Women’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.”
FFHRC meets on the second Tuesday of each month in city council chambers. Comments to the commission can be made online at the city website, where meeting minutes can also be viewed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.