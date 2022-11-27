National Veterans and Military Families Month is recognized each November to honor the service and sacrifices made by our veterans, service members and their spouses. Many may not realize that by keeping veterans and military spouses employed, it helps sustain our nation’s all-volunteer force.
Minnesota is home to approximately 300,000 veterans, equating to around 7% of Minnesota’s adult population comprised of veterans; 9.3 – 10.4% of Otter Tail County’s population exist in a veteran status.
Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau clearly indicates that veterans have lower unemployment rates and higher earnings in the workforce than their non-veteran counterparts. That data is not the same for the nearly one million military spouses who make significant sacrifices to support their service member’s career. Frequent mandatory moves, combined with interstate occupational licensing challenges, lead to high unemployment for military spouses.
Military spouses, 88 percent of whom are women, possess about the same level of education as the general public; 33 percent hold a bachelor’s degree and 17 percent have earned a graduate or professional degree according to the Department of Defense 2019 Survey of Military Spouses. This survey, as well as a 2021 Blue Star Families Survey, has consistently estimated that military spouse unemployment rates are four times higher than the national average.
While many military spouses are superbly qualified in a wide variety of fields, they often struggle to find and sustain a rewarding career. They are often overlooked for positions because they lack career continuity or don’t have enough time in a new location to put down the roots necessary to grow a network.
Recent studies have found that military spouses move across state lines 10 times more often than their civilian counterparts. Frequent relocations lead to a challenging and winding career path for military spouses, a problem that is exacerbated by the difficulty of transferring occupational licenses that are typically regulated at the state level. For the 35% of military spouses who work in a field requiring a license, this often results in unemployment or underemployment because of the time it takes to become certified in that new state. It’s even more challenging in overseas or isolated locations where job opportunities are extremely limited.
“Not only do service members struggle with the transitions, but their families do as well,” explains Melissa Johnson, director of veterans services at Cardinal Consulting Solutions of Ashby. Johnson spoke at the recent 2022 Otter Tail County Workforce Summit and her professional role largely revolves around training companies how to hire from the military community.
Johnson notes that working with a Local Veteran Employment Representative can be a valuable interaction for both military members and their spouses: “They work with service members and their families, but more importantly they work with employers looking to hire people from the military.”
Tracey Therit is the chief human capital officer at the Department of Veteran Affairs and explains how the VA has tapped into incredible talent pool consisting of military spouses: “In 2019, the VA joined the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, a program sponsored by the DOD.”
MSEP, a targeted recruitment and employment solution, creates employment connections that provide companies with direct access to military spouses seeking career opportunities and spouses with direct access to employers who are actively recruiting.
“By taking this pledge, we demonstrated our commitment to working with and engaging military spouses in conversation about career opportunities at the VA.”
The VA has also undergone recent efforts to connect with military spouses through platforms such as LinkedIn and Facebook to provide information and education on the federal hiring process. The VA is also working with government agencies to identify military spouses with healthcare experience for opportunities within the Veterans Health Administration.
More information on local resources for military spouse employment can be found at the following: ottertailcountymn.us/department/veterans-service/, dol.gov/agencies/vets/employers/rvec.