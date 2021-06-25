A Center for the Arts (AC4TA) has reemerged with a new spin on children’s programming for the summer of 2021 — ShowStoppers.
“The staff all teared up the first day back seeing the face of youth we haven’t been able to work with for 14 months,” shared executive director, Michael Burgraff.
ShowStoppers is a weekly theatrical gathering where children learn and perform a medley of songs from different shows that AC4TA has purchased rights to. Four individual weeks were scheduled, with Disney tunes slated for the first two. They are in Week 3 of ShowStoppers performed “The Greatest Showman” pieces with selections from “Annie” rounding out their performances.
Attendance has been impressive, with 50 children registering for the first two weeks and closer to 70 participating this week. Registration is still open for the final week. No previous participation is necessary in order to sign up. Registration can be completed at fergusarts.org.
The group meets outside the Fergus Falls YMCA, weather permitting, otherwise meeting at AC4TA. Burgraff’s staff for ShowStoppers includes himself, Aimee Nordlund, Kaele Peterson, Alison Olson and Kendal Nygaard.
The group rehearses music on Monday and movement on Tuesday.
“We put it together and practice, practice, practice until 11:30 a.m. on Fridays when the youth perform the 10-minute production for parents and friends,” explained Burgraff, expressing gratitude to the YMCA for their collaboration and those who provided scholarships to the Mike Mickelson Memorial Scholarship, which allowed some of the participants to enroll in ShowStoppers.
Next summer AC4TA is looking forward to reinhabiting the stage for a full children’s theatre production.
