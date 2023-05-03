Cast

The main cast for the play, seen posing like the cover for the 1989 film. From left to right:Cierra Ochoa, Isabela Ochoa (Senior), Reagan Cheshire (Senior), Sara Johnson, Emmaleigh Marvel (Senior), Alyse Fiedler (Senior)

 Submitted

Students at Kennedy Secondary School are gearing up for the spring play “Steel Magnolias,” which will be performed May 11-14 at A Center for the Arts, downtown Fergus Falls.



