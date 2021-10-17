Birak Area Shrine Club (Otter Tail lakes area) members Bob Polzine and Jon Tamke recently presented gifts to the Shriners Children’s Clinic in Woodbury. The members presented an assortment of gifts sewed by Birak Ladies Auxiliary member Jeanette Polzine. Jeanette sewed 53 Christmas bags, soon to be filled with toys for clinic patients, and 38 fleece blankets, all of which were donated to the Woodbury clinic.
They also presented three checks to Jennifer Sutch, director of development at Shriners Children’s Clinic. The $1,000 checks were donated to three different programs at Shriners Children’s Twin Cities; “Child Life,” a program that organizes camps for patients, outreach and POPS (prosthetic and orthotic devices).
Tamke shared his feelings about the experience, “It felt great to deliver these items for the kids and support the other three areas with our monetary donation.”
He also expressed the importance and value of Shrine Club activities.
“Every time we have an event, whether it’s the Shrine Circus, sell food at the Otter Tail County Fair, or co-sponsor the most recent rodeo event at the fairgrounds, it’s the support we get from all the area businesses and individuals that helps us with our main goal, helping the children in our Shrine Hospital system.”
