Herzog Berries in Underwood announced on Tuesday, June 9, that this is their last summer of growing berries after 17 years of serving the community. The farm, which overlooks West Lost Lake, opens most summers for people to visit and pick their own strawberries to bring home. The Herzog family would also pick berries to bring to surrounding areas to sell. After nearly two decades, though, the tradition is coming to an end.
Patrick Herzog, who owns the farm and has been a pastor at Life Church in Fergus Falls for 30 years, will be moving to Alexandria with his family where he and another Life Church pastor, Nicholas Preston, planted a new church this past winter.
“We ended up moving to Alexandria last fall, but the main thing is I have seven kids and we used it as a way to teach them how to do work and then pay for their college, so our youngest is 13 and all of our other kids have other jobs,” Patrick said. “It is no small task to do all the weeding and so my daughter (Natalie), who’s been primarily running the farm, she’s living in Alaska now and she’s come home for the summer and she’s getting married in July. It’s just we don’t have enough labor to do the work.”
With his children growing up and the move to Alexandria, it seemed like the right time to say goodbye to the farm. “It has been such a gift for us and a great experience for all of us,” Patrick said. “We love serving the area and customers have just been great, it’s been a better-than-ever-hoped-for experience.”
The Herzog family will continue to sell strawberries through this summer, but the farm itself will be closed to pickers. “What a wild year everyone’s experienced, and it just seems to be the right thing to do,” Patrick said. “I don’t know if we could get everything the way it would probably help people feel comfortable, we just felt like the optimum thing is just to … bring them into those communities and make them available for our customers.”
Patrick will miss having people out on the farm but says, “It just seemed the right time for transition.”
