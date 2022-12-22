As sister and brother, Julianna and Josh Lindsey share countless memories of family outings, vacations and growing up in Fergus Falls. Now, a decade after attending M State, they find themselves part of another family – the M State family.
The Lindseys say their decision to attend M State in their hometown was an easy one: With the chance to save money and stay close to family, both Julianna and Josh followed in the footsteps of cousins who attended the Fergus Falls campus. But while attending M State has become a family tradition, each also had their own reason for attending the college.
“I had taken a couple of Postsecondary Enrollment Options classes in high school and really enjoyed the atmosphere and decided I’d like to start my college career here,” Julianna explains.
“I came out here to play football,” Josh says.
Their education plans were altered by the death of their father during the summer after Julianna graduated with her Associate of Arts degree. She’d planned to transfer to Minnesota State University Moorhead to become a teacher, but she instead put college on hold, while Josh continued at M State. (Eventually Julianna did earn her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Bemidji State University in 2021.)
Julianna was the first to return to M State as an employee rather than a student. During her time at M State, she’d been a student worker in the nursing admissions department and made such a great impression that her former supervisor reached out to see if she was interested in a temporary position in the college’s support center. So, in May 2012, Julianna returned to college as a staff member, with her temporary position eventually evolving into part-time and then full-time employment.
Currently a campus resource specialist at Fergus Falls, Julianna provides support for the Fergus Falls students, staff, faculty and community members that utilize the campus. “Questions range from how to set up an appointment with an advisor, directions to different locations on campus, events happening on campus and more,” she explains.
Josh credits Julianna with his return to M State. “My sister is actually the one that told me about a maintenance worker position and thought I should apply. I always wanted to work for the state, like many of my family members have and still do,” he says.
Josh and Julianna actually don’t see each other often at the college since they work in different departments and different shifts. but Josh still credits Julianna with smoothing his transition to M State.
“She introduced me to people and helped me out with things that I didn’t understand, and she helps me out with a lot of the computer stuff, so that’s a plus,” he jokes.
“I’m so happy for him that he works at M State. It’s a great place to work,” Julianna says. “Since I was a student at M State, it has felt more like a family than just a place of work and co-workers. I’m glad he gets to experience this right alongside me.”
The siblings both enjoy their jobs at the college and the opportunity to help students and colleagues. Josh assists in preparing for M State Spartan sporting events and maintenance on the campus. Julianna’s biggest reward is helping students who seem frustrated with a process but leave her office with a sense of relief and smiles on their faces.
Since attending the college over a decade ago, the sister-brother duo has seen the buildings and faculty change, but they say that M State remains focused on its students.
“We’ll do everything in our ability to help students and guide them through the process of higher education to assist them in achieving the goals they’ve set for themselves,” Julianna says.
“The staff and faculty are still so nice and say ‘hi’ to everyone. That makes it easier for the students to be able to talk to someone, with everyone being so nice,” Josh adds. “It really does feel like a family here.”
For employment opportunities at M State, visit https://www.minnesota.edu/jobs. For alumni information create a free account at spartanalumni.facfmstate.org or reach out to Lori Larson, FACF executive director for more details at 218-736-1514 or facf@minnesota.edu.