The Fergus Falls Fire Department was called to a home at 736 Oak Trail for a significant fire on Jan. 10, at approximately 12:17 a.m., that is under investigation, but believed to be unintentional.
Chief Ryan Muchow said initial reports from neighbors who called 911 described a sound that resembled an explosion and visible fire. Upon the arrival of the police and fire department, fire was showing from the front garage area of the twin home, which was under construction.
Muchow said within ten minutes of arrival, emergency crews confined the fire to the attached garage. The area where the fire originated was in front of the home, under a temporary plastic canopy being heated by a propane heater. The fire extended from this area, through the soffit and into the open truss space above the garage.
The garage trusses had significant fire damage with the remainder of the unfinished home having smoke damage. The fire department was assisted on scene by the Fergus Falls Police Department, Ringdahl EMS, Great Plains Natural Gas Company and Otter Tail Power Company.
Damage from the fire is estimated at $100,000. An adjoining twin home was not damaged.
The department states that upon preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire is unintentional; possibly caused by a propane heater running to heat a construction workspace. Fergus Falls Fire Department was on scene for approximately one and a half hours and responded with three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck and four command staff.
There were no injuries reported in connection to the fire.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone