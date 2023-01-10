MAJOR DAMAGE

The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to a significant fire at 736 Oak Trail,  on Jan. 10.

 Submitted

The Fergus Falls Fire Department was called to a home at 736 Oak Trail for a significant fire on Jan. 10, at approximately 12:17 a.m., that is under investigation, but believed to be unintentional.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?