About 150 people turned out at George B. Wright Park in Fergus Falls on Monday evening for a half-hour silent vigil honoring George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest on May 25. The vigil was organized by Drew Smith, a special education paraprofessional at Adams Elementary School, who worked with the city and the city’s chief of public safety to ensure everything remained respectful.
In the week since Floyd’s death, cities nationally and internationally have come together to honor Floyd, demand justice for his death and protest a pattern of violent behavior from police officers toward people of color. Smith was at the peaceful protest organized in Fargo on Saturday. “The reason I felt we needed to have it in Fergus Falls is because I don’t see change happening unless smaller communities get behind these issues as well,” he says. “The problems that people of color face in the United States is not just issues that the people of larger cities face, it happens in the smaller communities as well, just like ours. I felt like it was important for our voices to join theirs.”
Many protests have started peacefully only to become chaotic and violent, with at least six protestors killed as of Monday, June 1. There was no police presence at the Fergus Falls vigil and the group stayed peaceful, gathered around the statue of George B. Wright and holding signs reading “Speak for those who no longer can,” “Silence = Violence” and the last words of both Floyd and Eric Garner, another black man killed by police using a chokehold in New York City in 2014, “I can’t breathe.”
“I have some fears, just because of what has been going on besides the peaceful protest,” Smith said, “but at the same time I don’t feel like I should be silencing my voice out of fear for what could come back at me.”
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department put out a letter by Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons condemning looters, writing, “I am sad that an already struggling community is being destroyed.” He does not want law enforcement, “painted with a broad brush,” and that, while we should keep Floyd and his family in our prayers, we should also, “keep the Grand Forks ND Police Department in your prayers as they mourn the loss of Officer Cody Holte who was killed on Wednesday, May 27.” Holte was killed in an exchange of gunfire while providing backup for an eviction enforcement that turned violent in Grand Forks. Fitzgibbons did not want to comment on protests in Fergus Falls.
Otter Tail County has a population that is about 1.7% black or African American, compared to a statewide population of 6.8%. Fergus Falls’ population is about 2.4% black or African American according to the Census Bureau. Smith, who is white, said he took initiative in organizing the vigil because of the work people of color did for the gay community at the 1969 Stonewall riots. “I am a gay man and gay rights came to be because of a lot of people of color and trans people of color in our community fought back in 1969 at the Stonewall riots,” he says. “They were a huge part in getting that movement going, so I felt that it was my time to now back their community and do what I can.”
Fergus Falls mayor Ben Schierer did not have a statement prepared in time for publication.
