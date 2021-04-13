The Red River Valley Development Association (RRVDA) named Vernon and the late Joan Simmer of Rothsay the “Outstanding Farm Leaders” for Wilkin County.
The Simmers were one of 16 couples from 14 counties across northwest Minnesota who earned the honor. Unfortunately, Due to COVID-19 the Annual Red River Valley Development Banquet will not be held this year, but the couple will be honored with a mantel clock.
Couples were selected based on their impact on the farming industry, their service to their communities, and how they lived and worked to enhance the quality of life in northwest Minnesota.
Vernon began farming full time after high school in 1958. In 1963, he and Joan were married. They had a small grain and dairy operation until 1976 when they transitioned into beef production. Joan was an integral member of the family farm and also did a lot to support the community through her creative and gardening hobbies. Sadly, Joan passed away in February, 2020. The Simmer’s son Joel and grandson Zach handle the farm operation today. In his retirement, Vernon grows sweet corn and melons that he shares with others in the community.
Active members of their community, Vernon and Joan were members of Rothsay Baptist Church, where Vernon served as treasurer and Joan was a Sunday school teacher and part of the Mission Circle. Vernon served on the Rothsay school board from 1982-1991 and is a member of the Wilkin County Republican Party.
The RRVDA is funded through annual allocations from the county boards of commissioners in northwest Minnesota. Milan Drewlow from Breckenridge represents Wilkin County on the RRVDA Board of Directors.
