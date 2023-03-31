Food Truck

Dino and Lisa Olivieri begin a new adventure.

 Submitted

Dino and Lisa Olivieri are beginning a new food truck business called Lone Pine Soup Company. Before the idea to start a food truck germinated in their minds, they traveled America in 2014. 



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?