Dino and Lisa Olivieri are beginning a new food truck business called Lone Pine Soup Company. Before the idea to start a food truck germinated in their minds, they traveled America in 2014.
During this time the Olivieris took seasonal and temporary jobs in order to support themselves while they were on the road. They were able to enjoy the freedom of the open road and work in short intervals. When COVID hit in 2020, they had to cease working temporary jobs and decided to settle down in Fergus Falls. After settling down, the Olivieris decided to discuss the idea of starting their own business again. In an interview, Dino stated, “I casually mentioned it might be a good idea to start a food truck. That idea just kind of snowballed from there.”
After discussing the idea it came to fruition. Lisa began looking on websites to understand how to go about it. They found Chameleon Concessions, a truck and trailer building company in Minneapolis. Chameleon Concessions ended up having an empty trailer that was able to fit the Olivieris’ needs. Signworks in Fergus Falls did the design for the trailer which Dino and Lisa were pleased with. Rules and regulations vary from state to state, for example, Lisa had to obtain a food handling permit in order to set up shop. The Olivieris had to find food vendors in order to stock their products to cook. They had to have an electrical inspection done as well.
After they completed the inspections it was time to scout different food trucks. Dino explains, “Once we decided to go forward with this idea, we went to a lot of festivals just to check out food trailers and the food they were serving.” They already had experience working at the Florida State Fair and the Plant City Strawberry Festival, so they knew what carnivals served as far as food. Since most fairs they found were serving deep fried foods, the Olivieris desired to offer something different to their customers. The idea for their menu came from the fact that, “Lisa used to manage a coffee shop in Dilworth and there they served pasta and rice salads, specialty soups and wraps.” In addition, they plan to expand their menu with a French Dip panini. Furthermore, Dino comments, “I worked in the North Dakota Air National Guard where we had a kitchen in our shop. I learned to become an amateur cook and I hope to include some of the recipes that I learned there.” The Olivieri’s describe their cuisine to be like a “rolling bistro.”
In closing, the Olivieris are “excited to get out there.” They are pleased to go on this new adventure and to offer their customers edibles that are different from what one would normally see at a carnival, but still near and dear to their hearts and connecting them with their past.