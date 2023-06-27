A new funding system recently approved by the legislature and signed off by Governor Tim Walz will put Otter Tail County in a better position with those individuals sentenced to probation through the court system.
What once was a very complex system of formulas and delivery systems has now been simplified into a single community supervision fund for the entire state.
As a result, moving forward, OTC probation and metro county probation programs will be funded the same way. These changes will increase funding to probation programs and stabilize base funding over time.
The proposed formula simplifies an unnecessarily complex funding system by creating a single community supervision fund for the entire state. Minnesota’s 87 counties will retain their choice of a delivery system, but they would all be funded the same way, regardless.
The two primary components of the formula are to provide a base of funding for each county to provide stability over time; and a per-capita distribution that factors in probationer risk, staffing needs, and the other essential costs of doing business.
Simply defined, the average cost it takes to supervise one probation client per day.
In Minnesota it is typically referred to as a per diem. This also factors in the average cost per client based on ideal case loads for low, medium, and high-risk clients. Clients with higher risks and needs generally require more resources and more intensive supervision with lower client to agent ratios.
According to OTC probation director Michael Schommer, the significance of the changes to the county’s probation programs basically means they will get more funding.
“With a change in the state’s funding formula, OTC will receive additional funds for the purpose of delivering services to all individuals on probation. Overall, the changes in funding formulas benefit probation programs statewide. We appreciate our partnership with the Department of Corrections as we work together to serve clients,” added Schommer.
County Commissioner Kurt Mortenson and Schommer played critical roles in this legislative process that resulted in these impactful changes. Schommer and Mortenson actively worked for two years as part of a state-wide workgroup that reviewed the funding formula. The two made recommendations on behalf of the Association of MN Counties and Probation Associations, worked directly with the Council of State Governments, and made numerous trips to testify at the legislature.
“Their hard work and advocacy benefited our county directly,” stated Bob Lahman, County Commissioner, District 4. “Their leadership on behalf of greater Minnesota has been recognized across the region and state.”
Also with the legislative action, a community supervision advisory committee has been established which will ensure that collaboration between the state, counties, tribal governments and other justice stakeholders continues into the future.
In addition, the committee will provide recommendations to the commissioner of corrections related to implementation of evidence based practices statewide. The legislature will receive reports related to policy implementation by the DOC commissioner.
For more information on adult and juvenile probation programs in OTC visit ottertailcounty.gov/probation.