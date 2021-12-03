December is here and it's that time of year when the Christmas tunes are on full blast. After a subdued Christmas season in 2020, the Heart O' Lakes Harmony (HOLH) chorus is bringing the holiday spirit back this year by hosting a jolly Christmas show. The show, described as a “unique evening of Christmas Harmony,” will take place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Fine Arts Auditorium in the Pelican Rapids High School.
The holiday show is titled “The Gift of Harmony: Singing in the Season” and will feature a number of Christmas songs performed by HOLH, lead by award-winning director and harmony singer Brent Gerber.
The HOLH chorus, with singers from Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Battle Lake, Pelican Rapids and Perham, is inviting all singers from around the lakes region to join them in singing the harmony songs of Christmas. The chorus hopes to reignite people’s love for singing during this fun holiday concert. All are free to come and listen, but singing along is highly encouraged.
Singer Jeff McCracken, from Pelican Rapids, has been a part of HOLH for nearly 10 years and says he has always loved to sing. “The chorus is looking forward to the show and sing-along coming up on Dec. 13,” he shared. “It makes us smile to sing together.”
For more information, individuals are invited to contact McCracken at 701-388-5843 or email atrevjeff@loretel.net.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone