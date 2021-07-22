The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 transfer from Wadena County regarding an ATV accident in Compton Township in rural Wadena on Wednesday at approximately 6:38 p.m. The sheriff’s office said a 39-year-old male was operating an ATV and was found unresponsive near his ATV after an apparent crash. The ATV was travelling on a dirt road and lost control entering a ditch . Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. The man is the only believed victim of the crash. The sheriff’s office states that the crash is still under investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

