1910 Siphouse, a cidery outside of Battle Lake, held its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 3. The craft cidery is owned and operated by Jeff and Karen Lees, who relocated from Colorado after many years of running an eyeglasses store. Karen is from Fergus Falls, so the couple is not unfamiliar with the area and was happy to make Battle Lake their new home.
“The grand opening went great,” the Lees family shared. “It was never dead in here; there was a steady stream of people coming through.”
Tucked into the heart of lakes country, the 1910 Siphouse is located on Lake Ethel in a quaint and rustic repurposed grain bin. With indoor and outdoor seating, as well as patio space and a firepit, the cidery provides a warm and welcoming environment for enjoying a cider or Italian soda with friends. The location also accommodates gatherings such as book clubs, office parties, and other special events.
Hard cider is a wonderful option for people with gluten intolerance, and the Lees developed their dry ethel cider with no added sugar, though adding a shot of flavor is certainly an option. 1910 Siphouse is pet friendly, though keeping the pet leashed is a requirement, whether indoors or out.
1910 Siphouse is open Wednesday through Sunday year-round. The establishment can be frequented 3-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sundays. The cidery is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Learn more about the cidery at 1910siphouse.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.