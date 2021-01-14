Dayne Adrian Sitladeen has been charged with a gross misdemeanor in Seventh District Court for possession of a firearm without a permit following his arrest Sunday on I-94 by a Minnesota State Trooper.
According to the complaint, the 29-year-old Sitladeen was a passenger in a vehicle the trooper stopped for speeding near Mile Marker 57 (the State Highway 210 Bypass).
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Zakaria Taajir, 27. It was later found the driver had provided the trooper with a false name. He was correctly identified as Muzamil Adean Addow.
The trooper detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked the two men to exit the vehicle. The trooper’s search of the vehicle located 67 handguns and numerous firearm magazines.
The complaint stated that neither man had a permit to carry handguns.
Further investigation turned up the fact that both men had active first-degree murder warrants issued by the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
According to the Toronto Police Service, Sitladeen has been wanted on a first-degree murder charge in Toronto, Ontario, since May 14, 2019. It is believed he was involved in the shooting death of Blain Grindley of Toronto.
Sitladeen was reportedly being held Tuesday in a federal detention facility in Minnesota.
A gross misdemeanor charge of carrying or possessing a pistol without a permit carries a maximum penalty in Minnesota of one year in jail or a $3,000 fine, or both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.