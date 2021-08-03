The Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members Saturday afternoon, July 31, at the Pebble Lake Golf Course clubhouse.
Four awards were held over from 2020 due to the pandemic and two individuals were inducted for 2021.
Inductees for 2020 include former Fergus Falls Otter athletes Gordy Kvern, class of 1960; Mark Toso, class of 1975; Cathy Cranston, class of 1976 and Larry Eisinger who was instrumental in organizing youth soccer programs in Fergus Falls.
The inductees for 2021 are Tom Glorvigen, FFHS athlete and Class of 1960, and Matt Morstad, Otter athlete and FFHS Class of 1995.
Glorvigen was not present but will receive his award from 1960 classmates during their reunion in September.
This brings to 95 the total number of inductees into the Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Fame. Charter members were inducted in 1986.
A permanent display is in place at the front entrance to Kennedy Secondary School.
Honorees include not only Fergus Falls High School graduates and coaches.
Other inductees represent the Fergus Falls Red Sox town baseball team, Hillcrest and M State athletes and coaches, trap shooters, snowmobilers, boxing club coaches, barefoot water ski participants, members of the sports media, outstanding Otter fans and others.
Criteria for induction also includes good citizenship and the betterment of our nation through one’s chosen profession.
