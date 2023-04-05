Sleep is one of the most important things that our bodies do for us. Similar to eating and drinking water, it is one of the most basic necessities, however also one of the least understood.
It is crucial to have not only a decent amount, but also good quality sleep as well. The brain does not have time to recover, rejuvenate, repair from the day without getting proper sleep. Neurons in the brain become worn out and less able to function with daily tasks in order to work throughout the day, particularly in types of thinking. According to Dr. Carmen Schnurer, “In children it is even more crucial since it plays a big role in their development.” Schnurer further comments on the importance of sleep, “Research shows that sleep impacts alertness and attention, cognitive, performance, mood, resiliency, vocabulary acquisition, learning and memory.”
In toddlers, taking naps enables them to be able to have better executive functioning and motor skill development in the brain. In infancy, sleep has important effects on growth as well. Children manifest irritability and behaviors likening to ADHD.
There are different theories on why dreams occur and how they aid the brain in sleep. Dreaming serves an important cognitive function of memory and informational recall during sleep. Dr Schnurer comments, “As we have dreams it is also believed that it could be the brain's way of ‘straightening up,' clearing away, partial, erroneous or unnecessary information.” Others believe that it has no purpose at all for our brains during sleep. While there is always ongoing research into this field of dreaming “it may be impossible to prove any theory as to why we dream.”
Sleep deficits in children can inhibit their ability particularly to pay attention in school. In adolescents, sleep deprivation can have long term effects on their mental health and the ability to perform academically. The risk effects are so serious that, “The US Department of Health and Human Services, and the American Academy of Pediatrics consider chronic sleep loss in adolescents to be a public health problem.” Dr Schnurer explains further, “It is a risk factor for substance abuse and mental health problems, as well as more immediate problems such as car crashes and sports injuries.”
For people that struggle with any kind of sleep deprivation, insomnia or sleep apnea, short term cognitive impairments are a common symptom. In the aging process, poor sleep quality is linked to having Alzheimer's and dementia in old age. Dr Schnurer mentions, “According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, a quarter of children under the age of five don’t get adequate sleep.” This is quite concerning considering inadequate sleep can lead to allergic rhinitis and other difficulties. Early childhood sleep deprivation can lead to high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity later on in life. The body’s sleep pattern does not have to be permanent however, better sleep habits can change the body’s rhythm for the better. Better sleep can promote sharper thinking and stop the onset of dementia and other age related cognitive issues.
In closing, sleep is one of the most important functions the body carries out every night. It halts the risks associated with sleep deprivation. If the brain is able to rest, then the body’s health is maintained. Age related illnesses and other problems for younger ages would be kept at bay. It would ensure a better quality of life demonstrated by the research at hand. Better sleep benefits the whole person.