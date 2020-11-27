COVID-19 is not the only threat Minnesotans have to face over the coming months. According to a study by the United States Department of Transportation, more than 1,300 people fall victim every year to icy roads while another 100,000 are injured. Close to 40% of weather-related vehicle crashes occur during periods of snow or on icy roads. More than 70% of U.S. roadways are located in areas averaging more than 5 inches of snow per year. Where does Minnesota rank in states for most dangerous winter driving? In the top 10, ranking No. 9 behind North Dakota and just ahead of No. 10 New York. Minnesota has a winter danger score of 48 based on 69 winter driving fatalities. Michigan has the dubious honor of ranking No. 1 with a final winter danger score of 100 and a whopping 162 winter driving fatalities.
Other states in the top 10 include Alaska, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Montana, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Otter Tail County is greater in size than Rhode Island and county highway engineer Chuck Grotte takes a very matter-of-fact approach to the problem of winter driving accidents.
“It’s mostly people not driving for the conditions,” Grotte said. “I guess the most important thing is to slow down as the conditions warrant it and keep your space between vehicles. If it’s icy out you need to slow down and you need to pay attention.”
Safety-first measures
Before sleet, ice and snow hit the area, there are measures to prepare a vehicle for changing road conditions.
Get a checkup
The worst time for a car to break down is in freezing temperatures, so it’s essential to a vehicle serviced to check for leaks, worn hoses and other maintenance items. Brakes, defroster, heater and lights should all be working correctly.
Need a recharge?
Battery power drops with the temperature. Make sure the battery has enough voltage, amperage and reserve capacity to start on those cold mornings. If the battery is more than three years old, consider replacing it.
Verify auto insurance
Checking car insurance policies can help protect in the event of a weather-related incident. Even when driving responsibly, some accidents are unavoidable in icy conditions. Call insurance providers or verify plans online to double-check winter-weather coverage.
Top off
Snowstorms can drain windshield wiper fluid quickly. Top off washer reservoir before the first snow hits, and then keep refilling it throughout the season. Late fall is an excellent time to check if those wipers need a replacement.
Look down
Checked floor mats. Are they still in the right place and clear of debris? If not, it’s time to clean and secure them. Improperly installed floor mats can get in the way and prevent people from hitting the gas or brake properly.
Fill up
If always pushing it to the last mile before filling up the gas tank, winter is the time to change that habit. First of all, don’t get stranded in the cold. Secondly, vehicles won’t get as far on that last gallon of gas. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, in short-trip city driving, a conventional gasoline car’s gas mileage is about 12% lower at 20 degrees than it would be at 77 degrees.
Tread heavy
Check tire tread regularly, but in slick conditions, it’s critical. The minimum tread for any road conditions is 2/32 of an inch. In winter driving, the more tread, the better. Tire pressure also changes with colder temperatures, so check the owner’s manual to find the right pressure and add air if needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.