It is well established that extra body weight brings along with it added health risks.
According to Lake Region Healthcare, complications of being overweight can include an increased risk for conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure and gallbladder disease.
Losing just 5% of one’s body weight if overweight can help lower the risk of related health issues according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
Losing weight in theory is straightforward – an individual must burn fewer calories than they consume each day.
Regimens and diets attempting to accomplish this goal are innumerable, but the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommend undertaking weight loss plans by implementing a combination of healthy, well-balanced meals with increased physical activity.
LRH emphasizes the importance of weight loss measures being undertaken at a slow and steady pace; shedding one to two pounds per week is a healthy and ideal goal that may help contribute to long-term success in new weight loss regimens.
LRH has launched weight loss centered initiatives in the past such as “Shoot for the Moon” which was launched in 2017 with a vision to raise overall health awareness by tracking participant’s recorded exercise mileage. The goal distance for this program was an accumulated 238,900 miles which is the distance from Earth to the moon.
Karen and Tom Prischmann of Fergus Falls were participants in the program and Karen described the benefits realized once the miles started adding up, “I could hardly believe it — an average of eight miles a day for 90 days. Some days were harder than other, but somehow doing it daily and being accountable made a difference,” Karen mentioned.
By the end of the program, she had logged nearly 780 miles. Their goal didn’t focus solely on losing weight, rather on getting healthier in general.
The Prischmann’s summed up their experience with the LRH health initiative and overall goals for a healthier lifestyle, “There’s no guarantee you’re going to have a certain number of years, but every day you’re alive — especially if you’re healthy — be thankful.”
More information regarding Lake Region Healthcare’s healthy weight advice can be found at the following: lrhc.org.
