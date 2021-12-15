It’s another December and once again Slumberland Furniture is giving back to the communities they serve, bringing families the holiday cheer with, believe it or not, its biggest bedding event of the year without selling a single mattress or box spring.
Throughout the month, Slumberland Furniture as a whole will donate approximately 2,000 mattress and box spring sets to nonprofit partners throughout the communities they serve. The event is their annual “Home for the Holidays.”
Slumberland Furniture in Fergus Falls is proud to be part of this program. The week of Dec. 20, 10 mattress sets will be donated with the help of Independent School District 544. In addition, First Lutheran Church will donate quilts and Bethlehem Lutheran Church will donate quilts, pillows and linens.
“It’s our pleasure to partner together to help get a good nights’ sleep to those in need. For far too many families, a warm bed has become a luxury. With Homes for the Holidays, Slumberland is working to ensure that everyone in our communities gets healthy sleep” said Jean Wahlgren, manager of Slumberland Furniture in Fergus Falls.
The Homes for the Holidays program began in 1993. Since then, Slumberland has donated more than 38,000 new mattresses and box springs to deserving families.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone